Former Kerry manager Jack O’Connor has hinted that he would be interested in taking the job on once more.

The Kildare boss has told The Irish Examiner football podcast that “the Kerry gig is a fantastic job”, and asks “would you want to be anywhere else.”

O’Connor has also spoken of the “one big issue” he has with the Kerry forwards in the defeat to Tyrone.

Jack O’Connor’s comments to the Examiner come at the end of Peter Keane’s 3 year term as Kingdom Senior manager