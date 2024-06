Kerry Bainisteoir Jack O'Connor says Derry will be highly dangerous in Croke Park.

The Kingdom take on the Division 1 winners in the All Ireland Quarter Final on Sunday at 3:15 in GAA HQ

Speaking to Radio Kerry, O'Connor said Kerry will need to be on their toes for the game

The Kerry GAA supporters club will take buses to the All Ireland Quarter final.

Seats to be booked by Thursday night.

For booking contact Donal ó Leary John King or Martin leane.