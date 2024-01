Longford claimed successive O'Byrne Cup titles with a 1-12 to 9 points win over Dublin.

Galway have booked their place in the Walsh Cup final.

The Tribesmen beat Dublin by 1-24 to 17 points at Parnell Park this afternoon.

They'll face Wexford in next Sunday's decider - Keith Rossiter's side were 18 points to 2-11 winners over Kilkenny.