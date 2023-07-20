O Sé: You have to admire David Clifford temperament

Former Kerry Footballer Tomás O Sé says David Clifford is a generational talent
The All Ireland winner was speaking on last nights Stand Out with Ian O Connell
O Sé says, his temperament is outstanding in the game
Advertisement
Former Kerry Footballer Tomás O Sé says David Clifford is a generational talent
The All Ireland winner was speaking on last nights Stand Out with Ian O Connell
O Sé says, his temperament is outstanding in the game
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus