O Rourke Devastated After Olympics Defeat

Aug 1, 2024 10:32 By radiokerrysport
O Rourke Devastated After Olympics Defeat
Aoife O’Rourke says she’s devastated by her last-16 defeat at the Olympic Games.

The Roscommon middleweight was beaten by Poland’s Elzbeeta Wojcik Voy-chik by a contentious split decision.

Back in the ring tonight, Jack Marley can secure Ireland’s second boxing medal of the games in the men's heavyweight quarter-finals.

And Daina Moorehouse will make her Olympic debut in the flyweight last-16.

Mona McSharry was almost a second off the qualifying time for the 200-metre breaststroke final last night.

The 100-metre bronze medalist placed sixth in her semi-final.

This morning, Shane Ryan and Tom Fannon compete in the heats of the 50-metre freestyle - if they qualify, they’ll return for the semis tonight.

