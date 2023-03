Callum O'Dowda won't feature for the Republic of Ireland in their Euro 2024 qualifier against France tonight.

The Cardiff City player hasn't been included in the matchday squad after picking up a groin injury in the win over Latvia last week.

Seamus Coleman and Adam Idah have both been listed in the 23-man squad.

Manager Stephen Kenny says his side will relish the opportunity of taking on the World Cup finalists.