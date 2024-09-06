Advertisement
Sport

Northern Ireland win but Scotland lose

Sep 6, 2024 07:49 By radiokerrynews
Northern Ireland win but Scotland lose
In the Nations League last night Northern Ireland had a 2-nil win over Luxembourg, while Scotland lost 3-2 at home to Poland - Poland's winner coming from a 97th minute penalty.

Tonight Wales host Turkey at 7.45.

