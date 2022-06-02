Northern Ireland in Nations League action tonight

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough has set his side a target of winning all four of their upcoming fixtures as he looks to change the conversation around the Nations League.

Since the competition's inception in 2018 they're yet to win.

They open their group campaign at home to Greece this evening and Barraclough says they need to do better.

Kyle Lafferty admits he's got a point to prove on his return to the Northern Ireland squad.

The Kilmarnock striker is hoping to make his first appearance for his county in almost a year when they take on Greece in the Nations League this evening.

Lafferty scored 8 goals in 14 appearances to help Kilmarnock win promotion last season.

He says that form was difficult for Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough to ignore.