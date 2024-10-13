Advertisement
Sport

Northern Ireland held by Belarus, Scotland beaten in Croatia

Oct 13, 2024 10:48 By radiokerrysport
Scotland have just one win in their last 15 games following a 2-1 defeat away to Croatia in the Nations League.

Ryan Christie had briefly given Steve Clarke's side the lead in Zagreb.

Che Adams had an injury-time equaliser ruled out for offside following a V-A-R check.

Northern Ireland missed the chance to top Group C3 in the Nations League with a goalless draw with Belarus.

The result leaves Michael O'Neill's men trailing last night's opponents and Bulgaria by a point in the table.

They next face the latter on Tuesday in Belfast.

