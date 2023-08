North Kerry and East Kerry will meet in the final of the Keanes Supervalu Minor Football County Championship Final.

North Kerry needed extra time to over come Austin Stacks by the minimum, 3-18 to 2-20 in Abbeydorney last night.

It was more straight forward for East Kerry in Milltown who ran out 17 points to 1-8 victors over St Kiernans.

Elsewhere, St Brendans Board are into the shield final, they defeated Mid Kerry by 2-10 to 2-8 in Currow