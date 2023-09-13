North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Final postponed

The North Kerry Intermediate Hurling final has been postponed
The game between Lixnaw and Abbeydorney was due to take place this evening but a floodflight issue has led to the game being postponed
Advertisement
The North Kerry Intermediate Hurling final has been postponed
The game between Lixnaw and Abbeydorney was due to take place this evening but a floodflight issue has led to the game being postponed
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus