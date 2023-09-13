Advertisement
North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Final postponed

Sep 13, 2023 16:59 By radiokerrysport
North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Final postponed
The North Kerry Intermediate Hurling final has been postponed

The game between Lixnaw and Abbeydorney was due to take place this evening but a floodflight issue has led to the game being postponed

