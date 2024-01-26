North Kerry Hurling Board officers re-elected

At the Annual Convention of the North Kerry Hurling Board held at the Ballyduff G.A.A. Clubrooms last evening all the outgoing Officers were re-elected for 2024.

The Officers for 2024 are:

President - James O'Connor [Ballyheigue]

Advertisement

Chairman - Joe Walsh (Kilmoyley)

Vice Chairmen - Pat Dineen (Kilmoyley) & Timmy Weir (Abbeydorney)

Secretary - Gavin O’Connor (Kilmoyley)

Advertisement

P.R.O. - Tommy O’Connor (St. Brendan’s)

Treasurers - Paudie Dineen (Abbeydorney) & Aidan Behan (Abbeydorney)

Cultural Officer - Tom Lawlor (Ballyheigue).