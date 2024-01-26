North Kerry Hurling Board officers re-elected

At the Annual Convention of the North Kerry Hurling Board held at the Ballyduff G.A.A. Clubrooms last evening all the outgoing Officers were re-elected for 2024.
The Officers for 2024 are:
President - James O'Connor [Ballyheigue]
Chairman - Joe Walsh (Kilmoyley)
Vice Chairmen - Pat Dineen (Kilmoyley) & Timmy Weir (Abbeydorney)
Secretary - Gavin O’Connor (Kilmoyley)
P.R.O. - Tommy O’Connor (St. Brendan’s)
Treasurers - Paudie Dineen (Abbeydorney) & Aidan Behan (Abbeydorney)
Cultural Officer - Tom Lawlor (Ballyheigue).