North Kerry Hurling Board officers re-elected

Jan 26, 2024 07:54 By radiokerrysport
North Kerry Hurling Board officers re-elected
At the Annual Convention of the North Kerry Hurling Board held at the Ballyduff G.A.A. Clubrooms last evening all the outgoing Officers were re-elected for 2024.

The Officers for 2024 are:

President - James O'Connor [Ballyheigue]

Chairman - Joe Walsh (Kilmoyley)

Vice Chairmen - Pat Dineen (Kilmoyley) & Timmy Weir (Abbeydorney)

Secretary - Gavin O’Connor (Kilmoyley)

P.R.O. - Tommy O’Connor (St. Brendan’s)

Treasurers - Paudie Dineen (Abbeydorney) & Aidan Behan (Abbeydorney)

Cultural Officer - Tom Lawlor (Ballyheigue).

