North Kerry Hurling Board annual awards on tonight

Nov 24, 2023 12:55 By radiokerrysport
The North Kerry Hurling Board Annual Awards presentations for 2023 will take place this evening at Ballyroe Heights Hotel, commencing at 7.30.

Guest of Honour will be Fionán Mackessy of St. Brendan’s who is the current All-Ireland Poc Fada champion and the Hall of Fame Award will be presented to long time GAA official, John Canty of Causeway.

Player Awards will be presented to the following:
Under 13– Mikey Somers [Crotta] & Daithí Laide [Lixnaw]
Under 14 – Ben O’Connor [Ballyheigue] & David Cullinane [Tralee Parnell’s]
Under 15 – Jake Rochford [Ballyduff] & Joe Lovett [Kilmoyley]
Under 16 – Eoin O’Flaherty [St. Brendan’s]

Minor – Ruairí Ó hAiniféin [Ó dTórna]
Intermediate – Tadhg Brosnan [Lixnaw]
Senior – Ronan Walsh [Kilmoyley]

