North Kerry Hurling Awards tonight

Jan 20, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrysport
North Kerry Hurling Awards tonight
The North Kerry Hurling Board Annual Awards presentations for 2022 will take place tonight at Ballyroe Heights Hotel at 7.30.

Guest speaker will be the Kerry senior hurling manager Stephen Molumphy and the Hall of Fame Award will be presented to long time GAA official, Tom Lawlor of Ballyheigue.

Player awards will be presented to the following:

Under 13– Jack Cashman [Ballyheigue] & Mikey Corridon [Kilmoyley]

Under 14 - Cillian Hurley [Crotta] & David Sargent [Tralee Parnell’s]

Under 16 - Darragh Corridon [Kilmoyley] & Andrew Kerins [Tralee Parnell’s]

Minor - Gary O’Riordan [St. Brendan’s]

Under 21 – Colin Walsh [Ballyheigue]

Intermediate – Darragh Shanahan [Lixnaw]

Senior - Daniel Collins [Kilmoyley] & Jordan Conway [Crotta]

