Advertisement
Sport

Norris with pole position for Hungarian GP

Jul 20, 2024 17:50 By radiokerrysport
Norris with pole position for Hungarian GP
Share this article

Lando Norris will start from pole position for tomorrow's Hungarian Grand Prix.

His McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri joins him at the front of the grid in Budapest.

Reigning World Champion Max Verstappen will start from third.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Abbeydorney claim Senior Hurling Championship final spot
Advertisement
Ballyduff v Kilmoyley | Live Commentary
Defeat for Kerry
Sport

Defeat for Kerry

Jul 20, 2024 17:39
Advertisement

Recommended

Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Review
Kenmare woman and Killarney man win best dressed at Killarney Races
Cathaoirleach of Kenmare MD claims 70% of Ring of Kerry road is in substandard condition
Adeleke fifth in 200m at Diamond League
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus