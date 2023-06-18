No joy for Kerry duo in Oaks final

Crafty Shivoo took the honours in the Sporting Press OnLine Edition Irish Oaks final.

Kerry duo Bobsleigh Dream and Quivers Magic were 4th and 5th respectively.

There were multiple Kerry winners on that Shelbourne Park card.

The opener went to Shane Dowling’s Ballymac Nunez, Garfiney Blaze won race 4 for Michael Lynch, Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Johnjo was first in the 8th & Ballymac Walt took the 9th for Liam Dowling.

At Curraheen Park race 8 was won by Daleroad Duke for Thomas O’Keeffe, Lixnaw.

