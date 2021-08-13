No fresh injury concerns for Kerry ahead of clash with Tipperary

Kerry face Tipperary tomorrow in the TG4 All Ireland Championship Relegation Playoff
The game throws in at 2pm in Mallow with live commentary here on Radio Kerry.
Kerry joint manager is Darragh Long
Advertisement
Kerry face Tipperary tomorrow in the TG4 All Ireland Championship Relegation Playoff
The game throws in at 2pm in Mallow with live commentary here on Radio Kerry.
Kerry joint manager is Darragh Long
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus