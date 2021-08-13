Advertisement
Sport

No fresh injury concerns for Kerry ahead of clash with Tipperary

Aug 13, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrysport
No fresh injury concerns for Kerry ahead of clash with Tipperary
Kerry face Tipperary tomorrow in the TG4 All Ireland Championship Relegation Playoff

The game throws in at 2pm in Mallow with live commentary here on Radio Kerry.

Kerry joint manager is Darragh Long

