There are no fresh injury concerns for the Kerry management ahead of this weekend's Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Semi-Final.

Saturday will see the Kingdom go head to head with Derry in Mullingar at 1.30 for a place in this year's decider.

Match details were only announced yesterday afternoon.

Kerry manager Wayne Quillinan, speaking with John Drummey, has dismissed any suggestion the competition is being shown enough respect from the GAA