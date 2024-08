It's as you were at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table.

Last night's top of the table clash between Shelbourne and Derry City finished goalless at Tolka Park.

The visitors played the majority of the game with 10 men after a first half red card for Sam Todd.

It means Shels maintain their 3 point lead over second placed Derry but they have played a game fewer than their rivals.