Nine Premier League clubs hoping to advance in Carabao Cup

Sep 21, 2021 07:09 By radiokerrysport
Nine Premier League clubs have hopes of advancing to the Carabao Cup fourth round tonight.

Daryl Horgan is among those plotting to take down the holders, with his Wycombe side away to Manchester City.

Caoimhin Kelleher will start in goal for Liverpool away to Norwich.

Everton face a tricky trip to Q-P-R,

Brentford entertain Oldham, Leeds go to Fulham, and Watford face Stoke.

Elsewhere, Southampton travel to Sheffield United, Burnley host Rochdale, Wigan take on Sunderland, and Preston entertain Cheltenham.

