Niamh Fahey out of action for at least six weeks

Republic of Ireland international Niamh Fahey will be out of action for at least six weeks.

Liverpool have confirmed that Fahey suffered a grade two tear of the calf during a friendly against Manchester United last week.

For that reason, the 35-year-old was left out of the Ireland squad named on Friday for the Nations League games against Northern Ireland and Hungary.

Eileen Gleeson will take her first training session as interim manager this afternoon.

The Girls in Green play Northern Ireland at 1pm at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.