Advertisement
Sport

Niamh Fahey out of action for at least six weeks

Sep 18, 2023 12:11 By radiokerrysport
Niamh Fahey out of action for at least six weeks
Share this article

Republic of Ireland international Niamh Fahey will be out of action for at least six weeks.

Liverpool have confirmed that Fahey suffered a grade two tear of the calf during a friendly against Manchester United last week.

For that reason, the 35-year-old was left out of the Ireland squad named on Friday for the Nations League games against Northern Ireland and Hungary.

Advertisement

Eileen Gleeson will take her first training session as interim manager this afternoon.

The Girls in Green play Northern Ireland at 1pm at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Match details confirmed for Championship
Advertisement
Cork lead the way with 11 nominations for All-Stars
Tralee Manor West Club invites cyclists to join Sportive
Advertisement

Recommended

Five people have lost their lives on Kerry roads this year
17 MTU students reportedly left stranded in mid-Kerry as Bus Éireann service full
Status yellow rain warning for Kerry until Wednesday
Minister responds to accusations from Kerry councillor over delay in releasing energy security review
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus