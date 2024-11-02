Advertisement
Sport

Newcastle v Arsenal first up today in Premier League

Nov 2, 2024 09:25 By radiokerrysport
Newcastle v Arsenal first up today in Premier League
The top three are in all action in the Premier League this afternoon.

Arsenal can close the gap on leaders Manchester City to two-points with a win at Newcastle in the lunchtime game.

City go to Bournemouth at 3pm, with second-place Liverpool hosting Brighton at the same time.

Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to return to the Liverpool team, after being rested for the meeting of the same two teams in the EFL Cup midweek.

Ipswich host Leicester, Southampton face Everton and Nottingham Forest play West Ham in the other 3pm kick-offs.

While the evening game pits Wolves against Crystal Palace at half-five.

