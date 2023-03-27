Advertisement
Sport

Newcastle to trial safe standing next season

Mar 27, 2023 12:03 By radiokerrysport
Newcastle to trial safe standing next season Newcastle to trial safe standing next season
Share this article

Newcastle will trial safe standing at St James' Park from the start of next season.

A licensed section for nearly 2-thousand home supporters will be made available, as well an area designated to away fans.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus