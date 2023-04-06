Advertisement
Newcastle put 5 past West Ham

Apr 6, 2023 09:04 By radiokerrysport
Newcastle United and Manchester United boosted their hopes of Champions League football for next season with wins in the Premier League last night.

Third placed Newcastle won 5-1 away to West Ham, while Man U moved fourth in the table with a 1-nil victory over Brentford.

Marcus Rashford scored the winner at Old Trafford - his 15th Premier League goal of the season.

West Ham only lie above the relegation zone on goal difference, and their beleaguered manager David Moyes understands why supporters left the London Stadium early.

