Newcastle make Tonali most expensive Italian of all time

Newcastle have made Sandro Tonali the most expensive Italian footballer of all time.

The Premier League club have paid AC Milan a reported 70-million euro for the 23-year old midfielder.

Nathan Collins has been undergoing a medical ahead of signing for Brentford.

The Republic of Ireland defender will become the London club’s record signing at 27-million euro.

The fee would eclipse Collins’ own record as Ireland’s most expensive ever player.

Former Republic of Ireland midfielder Steven Reid has re-joined the coaching staff at Nottingham Forest.

The ex-Blackburn midfielder returns as a first-team coach, a role he held when Forest won promotion from the Championship in 2022.

Reid left last season to become a specialist coach, offering support to players around mental well-being, confidence and leadership.

Steven Gerrard has been confirmed as the new manager at Saudi club, Etiffaq.

The former Liverpool captain replaces Spaniard, Antonio Cazorla

Roy Hodgson is targeting a top-10 finish with Crystal Palace in next season’s Premier League.

The 75-year old has been convinced to stay on, having been placed in temporary charge in March.

Irishmen Paddy McCarthy and Dean Kiely will be among Hodgson’s assistants.