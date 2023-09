Newcastle have thrashed Sheffield United 8-nil in the Premier League with eight different players scoring for Eddie Howe's team.

Chelsea's poor form continued with a 1-nil defeat at home to Aston Villa, while the north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham ended 2-all.

Liverpool remain unbeaten this season after a 3-1 win against West Ham at Anfield.

Brighton beat Bournemouth 3-1.