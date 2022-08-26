Advertisement
Sport

Newcastle complete their record signing

Aug 26, 2022 16:08 By radiokerrysport
Newcastle complete their record signing
Newcastle have made Swedish striker Alexander Isak their record signing.

The deal for the 22-year old could eventually reach 75-million euro.

Isak has signed a long-term contract at St. James’s Park, and has been registered in time for Sunday’s trip to Wolves.
West Ham have reached a verbal agreement with Lyon to sign Lucas Paqueta.

It’s believed the Brazilian midfielder will cost just over 60-million euro, including various add-ons.

Paqueta will sign a five-year deal at the London Stadium.

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

