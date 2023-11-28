Advertisement
Newcastle boss admits tonight's clash with PSG pivotal moment in their season

Nov 28, 2023 07:42 By radiokerrysport
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has admitted tonight's Champions League clash against Paris Saint Germain is a pivotal moment in their season.

They're bottom of their group ahead of the game in the French capital.

That Group F game kicks-off at 8-o'clock while at the same time AC Milan host Dortmund.

Champions Manchester City can secure top spot in Group G with a win over RB Leipzig at the Etihad.

That also kicks-off at 8.

Before that, Celtic will once again look for their first win in Group E when they go to Lazio for a 5.45pm start.

