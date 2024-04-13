Advertisement
Sport

Newcastle against Tottenham this lunchtime

Apr 13, 2024 10:06 By radiokerrysport
Newcastle against Tottenham this lunchtime
Share this article

Newcastle and Tottenham get the day's Premier League action underway this lunchtime.

Kick-off at St. James' Park is at half-past-12.

A win for Spurs would see them strengthen their position in fourth with Aston Villa not playing until tomorrow.

Advertisement

At 3-o'clock Brentford host Sheffield United, Wolves go to Nottingham Forest and Burnley play Brighton.

Manchester City meanwhile will go top of the league, for 24 hours at least, if they beat relegation fighting Luton Town at the Etihad.

This evening Bournemouth welcome Manchester United to the Vitality.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Trio lead Masters
Sport

Trio lead Masters

Apr 13, 2024 10:05
Advertisement
Doherty beaten but Hill wins
Wins for Cork and Tipperary
Advertisement

Recommended

Wins for Cork and Tipperary
Leinster against La Rochelle again today in Champions Cup
Doherty beaten but Hill wins
Organising your window boxes and hanging baskets | The Kerry Garden Show
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus