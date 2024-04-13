Newcastle against Tottenham this lunchtime

Newcastle and Tottenham get the day's Premier League action underway this lunchtime.

Kick-off at St. James' Park is at half-past-12.

A win for Spurs would see them strengthen their position in fourth with Aston Villa not playing until tomorrow.

At 3-o'clock Brentford host Sheffield United, Wolves go to Nottingham Forest and Burnley play Brighton.

Manchester City meanwhile will go top of the league, for 24 hours at least, if they beat relegation fighting Luton Town at the Etihad.

This evening Bournemouth welcome Manchester United to the Vitality.