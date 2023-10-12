New Zealand to name team today ahead of World Cup Quarter Final clash with Ireland

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says they will draw on recent success rather than past failings while preparing for their World Cup quarter-final.

He named an unchanged starting 15 for the Saturday night clash with New Zealand yesterday

Mack Hansen and James Lowe have survived injury scares and make it while James Ryan misses out with a hand injury.

Ireland have never made it past this stage and it was at the hands of the All Blacks they bowed out four years ago.

The New Zealand team to face Ireland in their World Cup quarter-final on Saturday will be named today.

Ireland have a day off from training today, before the captain's run takes place in Paris tomorrow.