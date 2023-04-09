New York win first Connacht Senior Football Championship match

New York won for the first time in the Connacht Senior Football Championship, beating Leitrim 2 nil on penalties after a 15 points apiece draw.

Renard’s Rob Wharton and Gavin O’Brien of Kerins O’Rahillys both played their part for New York, who now have a semi-final against Sligo to look forward to.

Also on the New York team were defender Shane and forward Mikey Brosnan, sons of Mike Brosnan of Knocknagoshel. Mikey scored the winning penalty.

Gavin O’Brien was named man of the match.