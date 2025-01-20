Advertisement
Sport

New signings for Derry while Waterford announce Hunt will lead newly formed Women's side

Jan 20, 2025 18:13 By radiokerrysport
Derry City have announced two new signings ahead of the start of the 2025 SSE Airtricity Premier Division season.

32-year old midfielder Robbie Benson - who was without a club after leaving Dundalk - has signed for 2025.

Belfast native Carl Winchester has signed a two-year deal with the Candystripes.

The 31-year-old can play central midfield and on the right and counts Sunderland and Oldham among his former clubs.

Waterford FC have announced Gary Hunt will lead their newly formed Women's side into their first season in the League of Ireland.

The former Cobh Ramblers boss previously worked with the Blues academy and first-team between 2019 and 2023.

Speaking on the Waterford FC YouTube channel Hunt says the decision to come back was a no brainer

