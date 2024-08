A Munster Club Camogie competition has been launched in honour of the former Kerry Camogie President, the late Mai O'Connell.

The Mai O’Connell Championship will be a stand alone Munster Club Junior competition proposed by Kerry Camogie and is a welcomed addition to the current Munster Club competitions.

The current Kerry Camogie President Anne-Marie spoke to Jason O'Connor at the launch in Harty's Bar, Causeway.

Jason also spoke to the event organiser and MC Ger McCarthy.