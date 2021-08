Norway’s Odd Christian Eiking is the new leader of the Vuelta Espana.

Previous leader Primoz Roglic (pr: Pree-moshe Rog-litch) crashed on the final descent of stage 10, and now finds himself 2-minutes 17-seconds of the lead.

Michael Storer won his second stage of this year’s Vuelta, leading the peloton into Rincon de la Victoria.