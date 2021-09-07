New Kerry manager appointed

Stephen Molumphy is set to be the new Kerry Senior hurling manager, for a two year team.

The Waterford native will have his name put forward for ratification by County Committee later this month.

Pat Bennett will be a selector and Shane Briggs coach while a further Kerry based selector will be added to the management team in the coming weeks.

Stephen Molumphy was captain of the Waterford senior hurling team for 3 years, winning 2 Munster championships and 1 National League.

He was selector and coach with Wexford senior hurlers in 2019 when they won the Leinster Championship and with Waterford senior hurlers in 2020 when they reached the All Ireland Final.