Sport

New EFL season gets underway tonight

Aug 9, 2024 07:57 By radiokerrysport
The new EFL season gets underway tonight with two games in the Championship.

Newly promoted Derby County travel to Blackburn Rovers, while Sheffield United are at Preston - they're both at 8pm.

