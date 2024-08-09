The new EFL season gets underway tonight with two games in the Championship.
Newly promoted Derby County travel to Blackburn Rovers, while Sheffield United are at Preston - they're both at 8pm.
Advertisement
The new EFL season gets underway tonight with two games in the Championship.
Newly promoted Derby County travel to Blackburn Rovers, while Sheffield United are at Preston - they're both at 8pm.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus