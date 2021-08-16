New date for All Ireland Semi Final

Well as you may have heard yesterday evening, The GAA have given Tyrone an extra week in the hope they can field a team for the All-Ireland semi-final meeting with Kerry.

The CCCC met yesterday and announced last night that the game will now be pushed back a further week to Saturday August 28th in Croke Park.

The game, which was originally due to be played yesterday was pushed back one week to next weekend. Tyrone responded on Saturday to say that there was no way of fielding a team for the one-week delayed fixture.

At 5:30 yesterday, Kerry GAA Chairman Tim Murphy released a statement showing Kerry’s intent to play the semi-final, be it at the earliest available time that Tyrone were able to field a side. He added that all of Kerry’s All Ireland wins were hard fought and he wanted this year’s campaign to a potential All Ireland victory to be the same.

And at 7pm last night, an official statement from Croke Park announced that Kerry and Tyrone is to be played on Saturday August 28th, 13 days after the original fixture was due to take place. The All Ireland Football Final has also been pushed back to Saturday, September 11th.

Times for both the Kerry Tyrone semi final and All Ireland Final will be announced in the coming days.

This was Tim Murphy speaking on Sunday Sport yesterday afternoon