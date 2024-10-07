New contract for Villa striker

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has signed a new contract at Villa Park until 2030.
Duran's had an impressive start to the season scoring six goals in all competitions.
The Colombian joined the club in January 2023 from Chicago Fire.
