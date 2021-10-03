Advertisement
Sport

New book out celebrating Meath football

Oct 3, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
New book out celebrating Meath football
“Meath, Game Of My Life” is a new book out to celebrate some of the greatest days of football in the Royal County.

It’s part of the Game of my Life series published by Hero Books.

“Meath, Game Of My Life” author is Fergal Lynch

