Welsh Driver Elfyn Evans has relinquished his lead to Welshman Thierry Neuville at the WRC Season ending Rally Japan

Neuville leads the rally in his Hyundai i20 by 4 seconds from Evans with Tanak filling the final podium places after Saturdays action.

Irelands Craig Breen, alongside his new co-driver James Fulton crashed out of action yesterday so is using the remainder of the rally to bed in his new navigator.

Action finishes tomorrow morning which is overnight tonight Irish time.