Netherlands and Senegal into Last 16 as Ecuador eliminated

Nov 29, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrysport
A 2-1 win for Senegal over Ecuador has ensured that they have progressed to the Last 16 of the tournament from Group A

Ismailia Sarr netted a penalty in the opening half before Caicedo equalised for the South Americans in the 68th minute.

But, just 2 minutes later Koulibaly put the African champions back in front

The Netherlands have topped the group following a 2-0 win over the host Qatar. Ecuador join the host nation as the first two teams to be eliminated from the competition.

The Dutch will play the runners-up from Group B in round-2.

Senegal will play the Group B winners, after they beat Ecuador by 2-goals to 1.

