Ne signing for Lakers

Scotts Lakers St Pauls have followed up the recent signing of Braden Bell with the capture of Terion Moss for the upcoming National League season.

With experience of playing top level College basketball point guard Moss, standing at 5ft 10 inches, is coming to Killarney off the back of a very impressive season with the University of Maine at Farmington Athletics.

He led them in scoring, 27 points per game, averaged 5 assists per game and hit 46 and 48 points in seperate games.

His profile would draw comparison with former Lakers fans favourite Godwin Boahen with his mobility and eye for a pass.

The Portland native will link up with compatriot Braden Bell, signed last week, in what looks like an exciting and dynamic squad that new Scotts Lakers coach Brian Clarke is assembling.

The season tips off in late September with the squad resuming training in the coming weeks.