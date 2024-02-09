Advertisement
Sport

Nations League fixtures revealed

Feb 9, 2024 09:14 By radiokerrysport
Nations League fixtures revealed
The Republic of Ireland will meet England at home in the first of their Nations League fixtures later this year.

The match will kick off at 5pm at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday September 7th.

The following Tuesday night, Ireland will host Greece.

There are two away games in October, with trips to Finland and Greece.

Finland visit Dublin on November 14th, and Ireland's campaign concludes away to England on the evening of Sunday November 17th.

The Boys in Green have not played England in a competitive game since 1991.

