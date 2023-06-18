Nations League final tonight; Scotland win at Norway

Croatia take on Spain this evening in the Nations League final in Rotterdam.

37-year-old Croatia captain Luka Modric will once again look to win a trophy with his country.

Kick-off in that game is at 7.45.

Before that The Netherlands and Italy meet in the 3rd place play-off from 2-o'clock.

Scotland scored two late goals in as many minutes to beat Norway 2-1 and make it three wins from three in Euro 2024 qualifying today.

Lyndon Dykes cancelled out Erling Haaland's penalty in the 87th minute before Kenny McLean struck the winner in the 89th.