Nations League 3rd spot goes to Italy

Italy have beaten the Netherlands 3-2 in the third place play-off in the Nations League.
Federico Chiesa's goal proved to be the difference.
Croatia and Spain meet in the final of the competition in Rotterdam tonight.
Advertisement
Italy have beaten the Netherlands 3-2 in the third place play-off in the Nations League.
Federico Chiesa's goal proved to be the difference.
Croatia and Spain meet in the final of the competition in Rotterdam tonight.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus