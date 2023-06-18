Advertisement
Sport

Nations League 3rd spot goes to Italy

Jun 18, 2023 16:06 By radiokerrysport
Nations League 3rd spot goes to Italy
Italy have beaten the Netherlands 3-2 in the third place play-off in the Nations League.

Federico Chiesa's goal proved to be the difference.

Croatia and Spain meet in the final of the competition in Rotterdam tonight.

