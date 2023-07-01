Advertisement
Narrow defeat for Kerry FC last night

Jul 1, 2023 10:07 By radiokerrysport
Kerry went down to a narrow defeat in Galway last night in the SSE Airtricity First Division

A Maurice Nugent header after 10 minutes was enough for table toppers Galway United to take a nervy 1-0 win against Kerry FC last night.

Kerry fought to the very end and a Leo Gaxha header after 70 minutes was tipped away by the Galway keeper.

Galway remain 13 points clear at the top, as Waterford beat Finn Harps

Cobh Ramblers scored two late goals to win 3-2 away to Athlone.

While Treaty United and Bray finished 1-each.

