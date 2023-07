Ireland have been beaten by a goal to nil in the opening game of the Women's World Cup in Sydney

Steph Catleys penalty in the 52nd minute was enough for the host nation in Group B

Ireland play Canada on Wednesday next in their second game of the tournament

Advertisement

Earlier, New Zealand caused a huge upset in the tournament's opening game.

Hannah Wilkinson's goal gave the co-hosts a 1-nil victory over Norway in Auckland, their first-ever World Cup win in 16 attempts.