Napoli agreed deal for McTominay

Napoli have agreed a deal of 30 million euro with Manchester United for the transfer of Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay.
The deal depends on the player agreeing personal terms with the Italian club.
Advertisement
Napoli have agreed a deal of 30 million euro with Manchester United for the transfer of Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay.
The deal depends on the player agreeing personal terms with the Italian club.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus