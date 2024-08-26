Advertisement
Sport

Napoli agreed deal for McTominay

Aug 26, 2024 08:37 By radiokerrysport
Napoli agreed deal for McTominay
Share this article

Napoli have agreed a deal of 30 million euro with Manchester United for the transfer of Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay.

The deal depends on the player agreeing personal terms with the Italian club.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Intermediate final fixed for Fitzgerald Stadium; Club Championship fixtures confirmed
Advertisement
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
US Open begins in New York today
Advertisement

Recommended

Intermediate final fixed for Fitzgerald Stadium; Club Championship fixtures confirmed
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Met Éireann says heavy rain on the way as status yellow warning issued for Kerry this afternoon
Kerry Writers' Museum granted nearly 15,000 euro for women's project
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus