Advertisement
Sport

Nagelsmann reportedly rules himself out of Chelsea race

Apr 21, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrysport
Nagelsmann reportedly rules himself out of Chelsea race Nagelsmann reportedly rules himself out of Chelsea race
Share this article

Julian Nagelsmann has reportedly ruled himself out of the running for the Chelsea manager’s job.

Mauricio Pochettino is the new frontrunner to replace Graham Potter, with Vincent Kompany also in the mix.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus