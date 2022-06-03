Advertisement
Nadal bids to make his 14th French Open Final

Jun 3, 2022 12:06 By radiokerrysport
Nadal bids to make his 14th French Open Final
Coco Gauff has the chance to become the youngest Grand Slam women’s singles champion in 18-years.

The 18-year old beat Martina Trevisan in straight sets yesterday to reach the French Open final.

Gauff will play Iga Swiatek in Saturday’s decider.

The world number-1 needed just 64-minutes and lost just three games in her semi-final win over Daria Kasatkina.

Swiatek is on a 34-match winning streak, but Gauff is undaunted by the task facing her in Paris.

Rafael Nadal attempts to reach a 14th French Open tennis final this afternoon.

The 13-time champion takes on German third seed Alexander Zverev for a place in Sunday's showpiece.

With a chronic foot injury casting doubt over Nadal's future, he says he's enjoying every moment he can play at the top level:

That's followed by Norway's Casper Ruud against Croatian Marin Cilic in the other semi.

